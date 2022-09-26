Demolition to go ahead as Rane gets no relief in SC

EWS row: Reservation has social, financial connotations, meant for oppressed, says SC

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected union minister Narayan Rane's plea to stay a Bombay High Court order to demolish illegal portions of his Juhu bungalow over violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) and other municipal laws.

The high court had directed the BMC to demolish the unauthorised parts of the bungalow within a period of two weeks and submit a compliance report to the court one week thereafter.

The bench also imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Rane and directed for the amount to be deposited towards the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

The court dismissed the petition filed by Kaalkaa Real Estates, a company owned by Rane's family, seeking directions from the BMC to decide their second application uninfluenced by orders passed by the civic body earlier.

The BMC had in June this year rejected the regularisation application, noting there were violations in the construction.

Rane had moved the High Court in July - via a company he owns - arguing that the second application for regularisation was different as the FSI of the full plot had been included.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 16:25 [IST]