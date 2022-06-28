57-year-old senior executive duped of over Rs 2 lakh in 'sextortion' racket in Mumbai

Delhi woman duped of Rs 20 crore, accused nabbed

New Delhi, Jun 28: A 70-year-old man was arrested from Shahdara for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 20 crore in the grab of investing in his granite mine in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Paliwal, a resident of Vasant Vihar, they said.

He was also wanted in four other cases and duped people to the tune of around Rs 100 crore, police said.

In January 2014, Paliwal assured complainant Shakuntala to invest Rs 20 crore in his business of granite mining in Rajasthan and assured that he would pay her Rs 50 lakh per month, police said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was executed between them on February 28, 2014. On March 3, 2014, Paliwal got executed a sale deed in respect of 1.4 hectares land in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan in favour of the complainant for consideration of Rs 21 lakh, a senior police officer said.

The accused failed to fulfill his promise to the complainant, following which a case was registered. Paliwal cheated the complainant of Rs 20 crore, the officer said.

During investigation, Paliwal was nabbed near Cross River Mall, Karkardooma in Shahdara, along with his associate Vinayak Bhatt.

Bhatt was handed over to CBI as he was wanted in a CBI case, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Chhaya Sharma said.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 16:06 [IST]