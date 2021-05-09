YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    weather delhi

    Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Sunday afternoon as skies turned cloudy and rains in some parts brought the mercury down, giving much-needed relief to the people of the national capital.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    People also shared videos of rains and hailstorm on the social media.

    The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain and gusty winds over parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours.

    "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of West Delhi, South West Delhi, Kaithal, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar (Haryana) Shikarpur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar, Etah, Jalesar, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Agra (U.P.) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

    Hail storm/precipitation is likely over and nearby Noida during next 1 hour, the IMD said in another tweet.

    MORE weather NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, May 9, 2021, 20:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X