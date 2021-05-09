Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather

Weather report: Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayan till May 1

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 09: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Sunday afternoon as skies turned cloudy and rains in some parts brought the mercury down, giving much-needed relief to the people of the national capital.

People also shared videos of rains and hailstorm on the social media.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain and gusty winds over parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours.

Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Khurja (U.P.) during next 2 hours.Hail storm/precipitation is likely over and nearby Greater Noida during next 1 hour. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2021

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of West Delhi, South West Delhi, Kaithal, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar (Haryana) Shikarpur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar, Etah, Jalesar, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Agra (U.P.) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Hail storm/precipitation is likely over and nearby Noida during next 1 hour, the IMD said in another tweet.