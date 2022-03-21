Delhi weather today: Max temp to settle at 37 degrees celsius

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 21: Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, PTI reported.

    The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.

    The weather department has predicted clear sky for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

    The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, eight notches above the normal and highest for the city so far this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal.

    The air quality of the national capital was recorded in the poor category as the air quality index (AQI) stood at 232 around 7 am.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 13:07 [IST]
