YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi violence: Sonu Chikna, who allegedly opened fire during the violence, held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they added.

    Representational Image

    ''A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been apprehended on Monday by the special staff of northwest district from Mangal Bazaar Road and one sophisticated pistol was recovered from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

    A case under section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered. Sonu has disclosed that he had fired his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident. Further investigation is in progress, the DCP said. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi hanuman jayanti

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X