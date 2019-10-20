Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 20: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi elections will take place on issues related to schools, hospitals and electricity which is a good sign for the Indian democracy.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said there is a huge pro-incumbency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP's favor," Kejriwal said in a tweet. Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for early next year.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are crucial for the Congress as it will give it an opening to bounce back in a city it ruled for 15 long years until the AAP came. The death of Dikshit on July 20 came as a shock to the Congress, which now has no leader of her stature in Delhi.