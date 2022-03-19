Mumbai swelters at 37.5° Celsius, temp to rise on Wed; IMD 'yellow alert' for heatwave conditions

Mumbai: Day temperatures on rise; IMD 'yellow alert' for heatwave conditions in some areas

At 36.1 degrees, Delhi witnesses its warmest day of the season

Delhi temp settles at 35.7

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the minimum, recorded in the early hours of the day, was the highest this month so far, the India Meteorological Department, PTI reported.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 and 47 per cent, it said.

The maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, while the city recorded this month's highest minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius on Friday on the occasion of Holi, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted clear skies for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle around 36 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, the Met department said.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 8:31 [IST]