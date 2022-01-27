YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Republic Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi temp at 6.3 degrees this morning

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Delhi is likely to witness cold day conditions at isolated places on Thursday, with the city registering a drop of three degrees in the minimum temperature at 6.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, PTI reported.

    Delhi temp at 6.3 degrees this morning

    According to weather officials, the city has been reeling under cold day conditions for the last three to four days due to rains, fog and little exposure to the sun. Tuesday was Delhi's coldest January day in nine years, with the maximum temperature plunging to 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

    Before this, January 3, 2013 had recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

    It was also the second consecutive "severe cold day" in the national capital. Wednesday was also a cold day.

    According to IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

    A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

    "There will be mainly clear sky. The city will witness cold day conditions at isolated places on Thursday," the IMD forecast said. It said that maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled six notches below the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius.

    The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 97 per cent, the weather office said. Delhi's air quality was in "poor" category as its air quality index (AQI) at 8 am on Thursday was 264, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    (PTI)

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X