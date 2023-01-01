Delhi shocker: Woman dies after car hits her scooty, drags her for several kilometres

New Delhi, Jan 01: In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old woman died after she was hit by a speeding car and dragged on the road for nearly four kilometeres in the wee hours of Sunday. Five men, who were inside the Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, have been arrested.

The incident happened in Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday morning, several hours into the New Year celebrations that began at midnight.

The police control room got a call at 3.24 am that a car was seen dragging a body. The police got another call at 4.11 am about a woman's body lying on the road. After that, the police alerted officers deployed at pickets and started searching for the vehicle, ANI reported.

"Police arrested the accused on the basis of the registered car number. The accused said their car met with an accident with a scooty, but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres," Delhi Police officer Harendra K Singh told ANI.

"The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooter with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," Maliwal tweeted.

Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2023, 19:52 [IST]