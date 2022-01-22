Cold day in parts of Punjab, Haryana as Minimum Temperature hover above normal

Delhi sees light rain, gusts of wind

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 22: Delhi received light rains accompanied with gusts of wind cooled temperatures on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light intensity rain in Delhi and said the minimum temperatures over Northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the time.

The IMD had said, "Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Jajau (U.P.) Bhadra, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 342 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The ministry of earth sciences in its air quality and weather bulletin said that the air quality is likely to improve significantly and reach in the poor to moderate category owing to rain, strong winds and better ventilation conditions on Saturday (January 22) and Sunday (January 23).

December recorded the longest streak of six "severe" air quality days since 2015.