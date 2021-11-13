No lockdown, Delhi schools shut; govt offices to work form home: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 13: The government offices in Delhi will be operated from home at 100 per cent capacity for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said, in the wake of worsening air quality in the capital.

The government has also instructed private offices to issue an advisory asking its employees to for work-from-home as much as possible, the CM said. He added, "For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air."

However, construction works have been completely banned for a week.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called an emergency meeting to tackle severe air pollution in the city, with Supreme Court asking authorities to take immediate measures.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Gauba, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an "emergency situation", stressing that crucial measures need to be taken.

The apex court also took note of opening of schools in Delhi and asked authorities to take immediate measures like putting vehicles off-road and clamping lockdown in Delhi. It asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate steps to curb pollution and report back on Monday.

"We understand some per cent is stubble burning. Rest is crackers, vehicular pollution, industries, dust pollution etc. You tell us how to bring AQI levels from 500 to 200 points in Delhi. Take some immediate urgent measures like a two-day lockdown," the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

The apex court asked the Centre to revert on Monday. It also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi. "You see how bad the situation is that people are wearing masks inside their houses. What are the steps that you have taken?" the bench asked Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta.