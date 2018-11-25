  • search

Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Sunday due to increased wind speed, favourable for dispersion of pollutants, and settled in the 'poor' category.

    According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutant PM 2.5 is at 183 (moderate) and PM 10 at 212 (poor) in the area around Delhi's Lodhi Road area.

    An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality has improved due to higher wind speed.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 9:05 [IST]
