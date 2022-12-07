Delhi riots post CAA clearly indicate the target was Hindus and nothing else

The Delhi court stated that several persons who had assembled in Tahir Hussain's house were armed with firearms, petrol bombs and stones and had the 'clear-cut goal in mind to harm Hindus'

New Delhi, Dec 07: What was always said has now been confirmed by a court of law. The anti-CAA protests that took place in Delhi and other parts of the country were clearly a conspiracy to attack the Hindus. Based on the facts and evidence in the present Delhi riots case, additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala of the Karkardooma Court, Delhi said several persons who had assembled in Tahir Hussain's house were armed with firearms, petrol bombs and stones. All these tactics were used to precisely target Hindus, he added.

Preparations, as well as the use of this house as a base, demonstrate that the members of this mob were acting out of a prior meeting of their minds and with a clear-cut goal in mind to 'harm Hindus' in any way possible, the court also added.

An anti-Hindu plot:

"This mob acted out of a criminal conspiracy to attack the property no. E-98/2, Khajuri Khas. Hence, all accused are liable to be tried for hatching a criminal conspiracy to indulge in riot and to harm the properties of Hindus and consequent to such conspiracy attacking property no. E-98/2, Khajuri Khas, Delhi, assaulting the persons from the Hindu community, who were present in that building and vandalizing as well as setting on fire the parked vehicles, the covered parking place and the upper floor with the food items," the court added.

The larger goal of Islamists:

For many elements, the primary objective is the destruction of India. In this context the agencies had stumbled upon an eight-page documents titled, 'India Vision 2047'. Even if 10 per cent of the Muslim population rallies behind this vision, then they could subjugate the coward majority community and bring back the glory, the document read.

In this context one must also take note of what the Rutgers University said in a report. It had said that hate speech directed towards the Hindu community has only increased and this significant change has been noticed on the social media. The report titled, 'Anti-Hindu Disinformation: A Case Study on Hinduphobia' discussed the patterns in which hate against the Hindu community is being spread. There was evidence of a sharp rise in hate speech directed towards the Hindu community across numerous media platforms.

Ghazwa-e-Hind:

Officials whom OneIndia spoke with said that there has been a systematic attempt to target the Hindu community. Issues such as CAA and hijab have been used several times with the sole intention of breaking India and targeting Hindus. The above mentioned court verdict is a clear indication that Tahir Hussain and his men were on a drive to attack Hindus and destroy the fabric of the Indian society. This was witnessed in Delhi, Mangaluru, Uttar Pradesh among other states. Such issues even gave fodder to the al-Qaeda's late leader Ayman al-Zawahiri to sing praises of the girl who opposed the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The issue of breaking India was also discussed by Ilyas Kashmiri, the head of the al-Qaeda's 313 Brigade ahead of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. Following the attack, Kashmiri was tasked with the Karachi Project in order to achieve the destruction of India or what those Jihadis call Ghazwa-e-Hind.

