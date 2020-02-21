  • search
    Delhi residents breathe a sigh of relief after UP Police reopens Delhi-Noida road

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Giving a massive relief for the residents of Delhi-NCR, the Uttar Pradesh Police has reopened a key route that links Noida with Delhi's Kalindi Kunj.

    This route was reopened to ease the congestion caused due to protests at Shaheen Bagh. The road leads from Kalindi Kunj towards Faridabad.

    It can be seen that Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj road has been blocked for more than two months with respect to the ongoing protests against Centre's decision on Ciotizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    This road, that stretches about two to three kilometres has commercial centres housing shops and restaurants. The road ends at Atlanta Water Park.

    Daily commuters 'tired' as key Noida-Delhi road closed since Dec 15 due to anti-CAA protest

    The Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj road is parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway which is used by a large number of commuters between Delhi and Noida.

    While the demonstrators allegedly claimed that the roads close to Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj like the GD Birla Road, Kalindi Kunj bridge, Amrapali Road, Okhla Barrage Road and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway were open, the people's attention was majorly focused on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
