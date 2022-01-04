Omicron detected in 54 pc of new Covid cases, spreading in community in Delhi: Jain

Delhi reports 5,481 new cases; positivity rate climbs to 8.37%

New Delhi, Jan 04: Delhi on Tuesday reported 5,481 new cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths. The infection rate stands at 8.37 per cent, according to the health ministry data. While 531 patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, 1,575 patients were cured. The active cases in the national capital stands at 14,889.

Interacting with reporters, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said experts have been saying that the spike in Covid cases in Delhi should be considered largely due to the Omicron variant.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 4,099 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent, and one death was recorded due to Covid, Jain said.

Cases have risen, and nearly 5,500 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 8.5 per cent have been reported, which will reflect in today's bulletin, he told reporters.

Asked about the new restrictions, Jain said weekend curfew was being imposed in view of rising Covid cases, and it should not be considered as a lockdown.

Weekend curfew has been imposed as not much activity happens in that two-day period, and there is no need to be panicked, the minister said.

Also, Covid-induced restrictions are being imposed with due sensitivity about the situation of labourers, Jain said in response to a question.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 16:40 [IST]