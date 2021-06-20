YouTube
    Delhi relaxes Covid-19 curbs: Bars, public parks, gardens, golf clubs to reopen

    New Delhi, June 20: As coronavirus cases across the country see a decline, Delhi will allow further relaxations to its Covid-19 curbs from Monday which were imposed due to the second Covid wave.

    Delhi relaxes Covid-19 curbs; Bars, public parks, gardens, golf clubs to reopen

    The Department of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday further relaxed the ongoing coronavirus disease restrictions by allowing bars, public parks and gardens to reopen.

    Restaurants and bars allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm respectively.

    The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures and all official guidelines and norms, it said.

    Public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor Yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order. Prohibited activities and services, including cinemas, gyms, spas among others will remain closed till 5 am on June 28, it said.

