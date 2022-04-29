YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi records 2nd hottest April in 72 years: IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

    Delhi records 2nd hottest April in 72 years: IMD

    In 2010, Delhi had recorded an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius. The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to the lack of active western disturbances.

    Barring April 21, when the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded above-normal maximum temperature on all other days. The city recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29.

    This was the highest maximum temperature on an April day in Delhi in 12 years. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

    The all-time high temperature for the month is 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 29, 1941. PTI

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi heatwave weather

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 20:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X