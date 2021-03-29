Coronavirus cases: Delhi Police warns of strict action against those not following COVID protocols on Holi

New Delhi, Mar 29: Delhi Police on Monday said patrolling has been increased and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued in view of Holi. Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday ordered that there would be no public celebrations during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

According to the health ministry, Delhi reported 1,881 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest in around three-and-half months, while the positivity rate rose to 2.35 per cent.

Patrolling has been intensified during Holi, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said.

"Pickets have been placed by the district police in their respective areas. Patrolling has been increased. Police are focusing on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them," he said.

"As public gathering is not allowed this year during Holi celebrations, strict action will be taken against those who do not adhere to coronavirus protocols. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home," Biswal said.

Besides patrolling, police personnel are also urging to people to stay in their homes in view of rising coronavirus cases and making announcements through loudspeakers about guidelines and safety protocols.

In cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, the driving license will be seized and it will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum of three months, police said.