Delhi police uses trending dialogue from Anupama to send out message on masking up: Watch

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The number of COVID-19 cases have shot up in Delhi over the past couple of days. The Delhi government recently said wearing of masks is mandatory now.

To implement this order, the Delhi police has done several things to ensure that people wear masks in order to stay safe.

The Delhi police like their counterparts in Mumbai and Pune have often come up with witty lines to send across a social message. This time the Delhi police used a viral scene from the hugely popular Hindi TV show Anupama.

"You may go wherever & whenever you want to but make sure you follow Covid protocol" while sharing the trending dialogue from Anupama.

"Main ghumu phiru nachu gau hasu khelu bahar jau akeli jau kisi aur k sath jau jaha jau jab jau jaise bhi jau, aapko kya, Rupali Ganguly the lead in the serial says. At the end of the dialogue the Delhi police flashes a warning that says, "Kahin bhi jao ben, bas mask pehen kar jao." ( You may go wherever you want, but make sure you wear a mask).

You may go wherever & whenever you want to but make sure you follow Covid protocol.#Anupamaa#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/KDSrf8REgR — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 24, 2022

"Delhi police ..seems huge fan of Anupama. Anupama character has inspired Delhi Police too. The Creativity level of Delhi Police," were some of the comments by the users to the tweet.

🤣🤣👏👏👏👏👏ok ji will follow the covid protocol — Ani💥 (@PuneetA72940345) August 24, 2022

Delhi Police seems a huge fan of अनुपमा 😅😅😅 — 💕Kanika❤MaAn (@Kanikajain4839) August 24, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 15:36 [IST]