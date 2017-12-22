Delhi Police rescues over 40 girls from 'Spiritual University', HC asks details of ashrams

The Delhi High Court on Friday indicated that warrant would be issued against 'Spiritual University' head Baba Virendra Dev Diskhit if details about ashrams aren't submitted to authorities. The court also asked for a list of all eight ashrams of Virendra Dev Dikshit to be produced as soon as possible.

More than 40 girls, who were kept under illegal confinement, rescued from an ashram at Rohini in Delhi on Thursday evening. The Delhi High Court had directed the city police to immediately inspect the institute, where girls and women were allegedly kept in illegal confinement in the name of preaching.

As per the direction, the Delhi Police personnel raided and rescued girls from the Spiritual University in presence of Chief of Delhi Commission for Women. Swati Maliwal, DCW chief said, 'the accused Baba Virendra Dev Diskhit should be arrested immediately'.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar had said that it was "extremely dangerous" that girls and women have been allegedly kept in illegal confinement in the name of preaching about God. The bench had ordered that the inspection should be video-graphed and Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal should also accompany the police.

The bench had directed Virender Dev Dixit, referred to as the founder and spiritual head of the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya at A-1/351-352, Vijay Vihar, in North Delhi's Rohini to cooperate with the police during the inspection drive.

