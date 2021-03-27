Delhi Police chief holds crime review meeting with officers concerning upcoming festivals

New Delhi, Mar 27: In view of upcoming festivals, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava instructed his officers on Saturday to ensure optimal visibility of the force and follow safety guidelines while strictly enforcing the DDMA orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A crime review meeting was held by the Delhi Police chief with senior officers of the force through a video-conference to discuss the law-and-order situation and take stock of the action taken against incidents of crime and criminals. In view of consecutive festivals in the coming week, Shrivastava directed the officers to ensure optimal visibility of the force.

He stressed on the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines regarding COVID-appropriate behaviour and said it should be strictly adhered to and enforced on the ground. The police commissioner also instructed his staff to follow safety guidelines while enforcing the DDMA orders.

"The police commissioner reviewed the action taken regarding the enforcement of the DDMA's COVID guidelines and directed all to remain extra alert to ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Shab-e-Barat shall not to be allowed at public places, public grounds, public parks, markets and religious places," Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said in a statement.

The police chief also reviewed the progress of the investigation in burglary, NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) and gambling cases and directed strict action against organised criminal networks. Crime against women, kidnapping and POCSO cases were closely monitored and the district police chiefs were directed to expedite the final reports, Mittal said.

"An appraisal of the listing of criminals and the strategy to keep a vigil on them were discussed, along with an action plan to keep a tab on jail/bail released criminals and their activities. Emphasis was laid on taking legal remedies to speed up the investigation of the pending cases," he added.

Srivastava also examined the status of the complaints in the Integrated Complaints Management System and directed the officers for a speedy disposal of the complaints, officials said.