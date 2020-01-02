Delhi-NCR records minimum temp at 5.7 degree Celsius; 21 trains delayed

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 02: Delhiites shivered on Thursday with a minimum temperature plummeting to 5.7 degrees Celsius near Safdarjung area of Delhi at 6:30 am bringing some marginal respite from bone-chilling cold wave.

At least 21 trains were running late owing to low visibility in the Northern Railway region on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that there will be no more cold wave in Delhi till January 4 and there might be a slight rise in temperatures.

However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continued to be in 'severe' category.

According to the data provided by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 418, at 426 in RK Puram and at 457 in Rohini early Thursday.

The New Year began on a chilly note for North India including the national capital as several places, recorded temperatures below 1 degree Celsius.