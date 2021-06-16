Delhi Monsoon to be delayed, UP to see progress in next five days: IMD

IMD issues alert, says very heavy rains in these states as Monsoon advances in India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: Delhi experienced light showers on Wednesday, but the IMB said that the southwest monsoon will be delayed by seven to ten days.

Rainfall resumed in Mumbai after a break of three days with rains lashing the city city and its suburbs as well.

Meanwhile the IMD has issued a release regarding the further progress of the monsoon over the remaining parts of northwest India:

Weather Systems:

A cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood in the lower levels.

A Western Disturbance is seen as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 70°E to the north of Lat. 22°N.

Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during next five days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh in the lower levels.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continue to passes through lat. 20.5°N/ Long.

60°E, Diu, Surat, Nandurbar , Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar (refer Fig 1 for Northern Limit of the southwest Monsoon 2021 as on 16th June 2021).

