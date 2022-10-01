Delhi minister’s plea on transfer of money laundering case rejected

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a plea by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain challenging a lower court order to transfer the money laundering case against him to another court.

Justice Yogesh said all facts were duly considered by the Principal District and Session's Judge while transferring the case, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and it cannot be held that the decision suffered from any illegality or needed interference, news agency PTI reported.

"The question is not of an integrity or uprightness of the judge but is of an apprehension in the mind of a party," the court stated.

"The petition is, therefore, dismissed," the court said in its order.

Jain had moved the high court last month challenging the September 23 order of the Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta, who transferred the money laundering case to Special Judge Vikas Dhull from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, who was hearing his bail plea.

The district judge's order was passed on an application for transfer moved by the investigating agency.

The agency, in its transfer application before the district judge, had argued that while there was no complaint against the judge hearing the matter, it was "a case of probable bias" in favour of the Delhi minister and there was an apprehension that it might not get an independent and impartial hearing.

The AAP leader argued before the high court that the ED cannot be allowed to "brow beat" a judge and seek transfer of the case citing "bias" without any basis.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Satyendar Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 15:56 [IST]