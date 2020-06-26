Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain test negative for coronavirus, condition improving

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 26: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, a day after he was administered plasma therapy at a private Covid-19 facility.

The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, the officials said. His fever has subsided and his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has increased, and he's likely to come out of the ICU by Monday, they said.

Jain was administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket on Saturday and his condition is stable now, they said. A team of doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to assist the doctors attending to him, if needed, sources said.