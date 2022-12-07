Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will AAP end BJP's 15-year rule? Counting at 8 am

YouTuber Namra Qadir arrested for threatening to implicate businessman in rape case, extorting over Rs 80 L

New Delhi, Dec 07: The results for 250-ward MCD elections are set to be announced on Wednesday, in which exit polls have projected a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming a distant second.

The elections largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.

The BJP, which had deployed its top leaders, including national president JP Nadda, 19 Union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal and chief ministers of six states in the campaign, is also seeking redemption through a morale-boosting victory. A victory in the MCD polls will not only cement AAP's place in Delhi but will fuel its aspiration to emerge as a serious contender to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the national scene. The polls are crucial for the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal as they seek expansion of the party ahead of 2024 general elections in the country. Garbage collection and landfills emerged as one of the biggest issues in the fight between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, which has been controlling municipal bodies for 15 years. Around 50 per cent voting was recorded on Sunday in the election to the 250 municipal wards in Delhi, with main rivals BJP and AAP claiming victory in the high-stakes contest.