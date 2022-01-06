Delhi may see over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases today; Health Minister says lockdown not needed

New Delhi, Jan 06: Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that the national capital is expected to record more than 14,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) today and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14%. He, however, ruled out imposing any lockdown in the national capital.

"Corona patients in home isolation should take care of these things: isolate yourself from other members of the household; stay in a well-ventilated room with cross-ventilation; wear a triple-layer mask; take special care of cleanliness; keep yourself busy, talk to family and relatives on phone from time to time," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"Most patients in hospitals have mild symptoms and do not require oxygen support. The health department is monitoring the situation closely," he said.

''Delhi is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID cases today and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14%... No person has died of #Omicron variant in the national capital so far. As of now, it appears lockdown is not needed,'' the minister further said.

Delhi reported 10,665 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 94.58 per cent from the day before. This was the biggest one-day increase since May 12 when the number was 13,287.