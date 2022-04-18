YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi logs 501 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, positivity rate above 7%

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi on Monday reported 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to health department data. The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate.

    Representational Image

    With the new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,69,051 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported.

    The city had on Sunday recorded 517 Covid cases with no deaths.

    On Saturday, 461 Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent. A total of 6,492 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Monday, adding that a total of 1,188 covid patients are under home isolation.

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 23:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X