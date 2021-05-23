Super Blood Moon on May 26: All you need to know

National Endangered Species Day 2021: 7 endangered animals in India that you should see before they go extinct

Will CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled? Rajnath Singh to hold crucial meet at 11.30 am tomorrow

Delhi lockdown extended till May 31st; postivity rate declines to 2.5 percent

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 23: Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till 31st May, 5am by another week, saying the process of unlock will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded around 1600 positive cases and the positivity rate went further down to below 2.5 percent, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said,''If COVID19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31.''

''The positivity rate has come to 2.5% in Delhi. 1,600 new #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours,'' he further said.

Covid-19 vaccine: Arvind Kejriwal has 4 suggestions for PM Modi to boost production

'' There is a possibility that the third wave won't hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I'm in talks with domestic & foreign companies regarding vaccines. We're ready to spend from our budget,'' he further said.

Kejriwal said the lockdown was required so that the gains made after much struggle are not lost.

He said he was in talks with vaccine manufacturers to ensure that the vaccine was available in Delhi, and asserted his government was ready to spend any amount for it.