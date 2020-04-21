  • search
    Delhi LG conducts surprise inspection at migrant shelter home

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection at shelter home for stranded migrant labourers to see if social distancing norms are being followed.

    LG Baijal went to the migrant shelter home at Ludlow Castle School to examine the facilities available there and compliance of social distancing norms.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal have held a meeting with District Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police of all districts of Delhi via video conferencing over COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

    Anil Baijal is the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and is a retired Indian Administrative Service officer.

    Coronavirus outbreak: PIL in SC demands govt to allow COVID-19 negative migrants return home

    Delhi has been facing the exodus of the hundreds of migrants after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21day nationwide lockdown in first phase and extension of the lockdown till May 3.

    Governments did not allow migrants of any state to travel to their native villages to curb the spread of the virus. Situation became hard as most of the migrants are dependent on daily wages.

    State governments are promising of giving free ration to the migrants but yet the same has not been fulfiled completely it can be said.

    Meanwhile, Delhi is one of the hard-hit by coronavirus pandemic as it has touched 2,000-mark of affected cases following 47 deaths.

    The state govt has divided the state into green, orange and red containment zones and is ensuring accordance restrictions would be followed.

