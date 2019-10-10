  • search
    Delhi, Jharkhand elections won't be clubbed together

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 10: The Assembly elections in Delhi will not be held together with the state polls in Jharkhand, which are likely to be held in November-December.

    According to EC Sources,'' Delhi elections likely to be held on January 2020. The only way Delhi elections can take place along with Jharkhand is if the Delhi Assembly is dissolved.''

    The AAP had earlier said that it felt the elections in Delhi could be clubbed with the polls in Maharashtra and Haryana in October. The reason why the ruling party feels that the elections could be advanced is the assessment that the BJP could be keen on cashing in on the momentum built in favour of the party by its dazzling victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

    ECI revises election expenditure/donation limit

    It should be noted that the term of the current Delhi Assembly comes to an end on February 22, 2020. However, the AAP, without losing any time after the Lok Sabha poll debacle, has got into the act for the Assembly elections.

    The May verdict had come as a big blow to the AAP, with the BJP sweeping Delhi, winning all seven seats on offer, and Kejriwal's party getting relegated to the third spot in five of them.

    As per law, elections can be held six months before the Assembly term comes to an end. However, the Election Commission does not appear to be predisposed to advancing elections.

    Concerning questions why elections in Jharkhand, whose Assembly was coming to an end on January 5, were not announced together with Maharashtra and Haryana, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said why should the EC advance polls. He said the decision to dissolve the Assembly and make way for early elections lay with the ruling side in that particular state.

