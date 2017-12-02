Delhi hospital declares twins dead, family finds boy alive just before last rites

A Delhi hospital declared premature twins dead and handed them over to the parents. However the parents who were about to perform the last rites found that one of them was alive.

The police have now registered a case against the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on the basis of a complaint filed by the family. The family told the police that their 20 year old daughter Varsha had given birth to twins-a boy and girl on November 30. The doctors declared the girl stillborn while the boy was declared dead a few hours later.

The lady's brother-in-law Deepak said that the twins were allegedly wrapped in plastic sheets and handed over to the family. we were taking the twins for the last rites. The boy was on the lap of a relative when he felt some movement.

We immediately unwrapped the baby and found that he was breathing heavily. The boy who has now been named 'Champ' is on life support at a hospital in Pritampura. The doctors are monitoring the boy and say that he had contacted infection because he was exposed to the environment and had been wrapped in plastic, Deepak also said.

OneIndia News