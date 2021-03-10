YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi High Court stays ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave an interim stay on summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, her counsel said.

    Mehbooba Mufti
    Mehbooba Mufti

    The matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Hairam Bhambhani. The court asked the ED to not press for her personal appearance and posted the matter for March 19.

    The PDP leader had challenged the validity of the summons issued by the ED for appearing before it on March 15 without specifying the case for which she was being investigated.

    She asked the court to quash the summons, her counsel S Prasanna said.

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X