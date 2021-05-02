YouTube
    satyendra jain

    Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain's father succumbs to Covid-19, CM Kejriwal tweets

    New Delhi, May 02: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has lost his father to Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

    Satyendra Jain

    "Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID," he said, terming it "very very sad".

    "Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family," Kejriwal added in his tweet.

    Jain was also infected with the virus last June and he recovered.

    The national capital recorded its highest 412 COVID-19 fatalities in a day and 25,219 new instances of the infection with a case positivity rate of 31.61 per cent on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 15:57 [IST]
