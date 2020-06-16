  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster Sushant Singh Rajput
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain admitted to hospital after covid-like symptoms, put on oxygen

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital after he developed Covid-like symptoms and complained of difficulty in breathing.

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain admitted to hospital after complaining of high fever, put on oxygen support

    Covid-19 sample has taken but the results are still awaited.According to reports, Satyender Jain is on oxygen support.

    "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Delhi minister tweeted Tuesday morning.

    This comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tested for the novel virus and fortunately tested negative for the disease.

    With a surge in COVID-19 cases, Shah had on Sunday announced that testing would be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

    The meeting was also attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among other senior officials of the Centre as well as the city government.

    Interacting with reporters on Monday, Jain asserted that Delhi was doing "maximum testing earlier" and will continue to do more testing with whatever resources are at its disposal.

    With 1,647 fresh instances, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city reached 42,829. The death toll climbed to 1,400 with 73 fresh fatalities, said a health bulletin.

    More SATYENDRA JAIN News

    Read more about:

    satyendra jain coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue