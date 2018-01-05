Delhi HC dimisses OP Chautala's plea to extend parole

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala's plea to extend parole granted to look after his ailing wife. Chautala is serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case.

The HC had granted Chautala parole on December 22 after asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

OP Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala and three others are serving 10-year jail term in the teachers' recruitment scam.

The high court had on March 1 cancelled the parole granted to Chautala on medical grounds and asked him to "surrender forthwith", saying he "misled" it by feigning illness.

Delhi Police standing counsel Rahul Mehra had vehemently opposed his parole plea, saying the court had earlier cancelled Chautala's parole and furlough on the ground that he was attending political rallies.

OneIndia News