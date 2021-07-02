Former Haryana CM Chautala released from Tihar jail

New Delhi, July 02: Former Haryana Chief Minister, Om Prakash Chautala was released from Tihar jail. He was serving a 10 year sentence in connection with the Teachers Recruitment Scam.

Chautala and his son were convicted on January 13 2013 by a court in Delhi for illegally recruiting 3,206 basic teachers in Haryana in 1999-2000. A CBI probe was ordered by the Supreme Court on a plea by IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar who had accused Chautala of taking bribes to recruit teachers. He had also said that he had forced to change the original list of selected candidates.

The leader was already out on parole but reached Tihar on Friday to complete the formalities, following which he was released. Chautala who was sentenced in 2013 completed his prison term two months ahead of the schedule on account of special remission granted to around 20 convicts who had less than six months of their terms remaining.

With the release of Chautala, the INLD will look to revive itself in Haryana where it has no MLAs today.

However owing to his conviction, Chautala will not be able to contest the elections for the next six years. Chautala a four time Chief Minister of Haryana can however boost the chances of the party owing to his oratory skills.

