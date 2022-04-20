YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi HC agrees to hear plea at 2 pm over demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The Delh High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear pleas against the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri conducted by municipal bodies but refused to interfere at this stage.

    The BJP-ruled NDMC had scheduled an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday in Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

    Delhi HC agrees to hear plea at 2 pm over demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

    The NDMC urged the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel 'including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action'.

    Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) mayor to identify the illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers.

    Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

    Delhi Police has arrested 23 people - many Muslims - so far, including two juveniles. Five of the accused - including Mohammad Ansar, allegedly the key conspirator, and Sonu, who was seen on video firing a pistol during the clashes - face charges under the strict National Security Act.

    The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    demolition communal violence new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X