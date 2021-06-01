Will lunar eclipse on May 26 trigger tidal waves? Is it linked to cyclone?

Delhi govt permits home delivery of Indian, foreign liquor

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 01: Delhi government permitted home delivery of Indian liquor and foreign liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people.

"Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal. The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution," says the notification.

It may be noted that last year, the Supreme Court had observed that the states should consider home delivery of liquor after visuals of crowding outside alcohol shops emerged following restrictions on their timings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi on Monday reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two and a half months, and 86 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below one per cent, the first time since March 19.

The positivity rate is now 0.99 per cent, it said. The rate was 0.90 per cent on March 19.

As the second wave of the Covid pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19. It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, the number of cases and deaths have shown a declining trend over the last several days.