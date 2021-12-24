Delhi govt collects Rs 1.54 crore from 7,700 Covid-19 violators in 2 days

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Dec 24: Amid an uptick in coronavirus infections and Omicron scare, the Delhi government has enhanced enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and other norms with revenue department teams nabbing over 7,700 violators and imposing a fine of Rs 1.54 crore in the past two days, officials said.

The enforcement teams of the revenue department have also formed flying squads to take action against big gatherings, and violations of social-distancing norms at restaurants, hotels, markets and other such places.

Delhi's South district officials on Thursday night sealed a well-known restaurant in Mehrauli where around 600 people were attending an event. Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (Revenue) to strictly ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour in line with the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) guidelines, officials said.

The intervention came in the wake of reports on overcrowding at the city's marketplaces. Police officers and field functionaries have been directed to immediately ensure strict enforcement of the DDMA order, they said. The Revenue department teams in 11 districts caught 7,552 people wearing masks on December 22-23.

The most 1,243 violations were reported from east Delhi, 1,376 from north, and 1,005 from southwest Delhi. A total of 164 violations of social-distancing norms were caught on the two days. West district reported a maximum of 109 violations followed by North Delhi. The New Delhi district officials got 163 FIRs registered for violations of social distancing norms.

The fine amount was higher in districts where more enforcement activity was reported. Out of a total fine of Rs 1.54 crore on December 22-23, the North district contributed Rs 28.92 lakh, East Rs 24.90 lakh, South West Rs 20.10 lakh, and West district Rs 16.60 lakh. "The number of challans issued and people being prosecuted for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines are increasing. Daily violations caught have increased from around 3,000 in the previous week to 3,500-4,000 now," said a senior government officer.

Officials in the districts said they are also increasing the number of teams for wider coverage and better enforcement of Covid norms. "We have increased the number of teams to 20 and it could be raised to 25 if needed," said a senior South-East district officer. The national capital on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since June 16, and zero death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to data shared by Delhi's health department.

The city had on Wednesday logged 125 cases, which was then the highest daily count since June 22. The positivity rate was 0.20 per cent. On Friday, 180 fresh cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 20:21 [IST]