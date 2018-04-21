Delhi govt asks its schools to collect used textbooks from students, form book banks

New Delhi, April 22: The Delhi government has asked its schools to collect old usable textbooks from students of all classes and form book banks. The move comes following recommendation of better utilisation of used books by the National Green Tribunal. The banks will offer the books to underpriviliged children.

"Every year lakhs of tonnes of paper gets consumed in printing of books for students. As the students pass out, they are provided next set of books (of the higher class) and books of the previous class become redundant," a communication sent to government schools by the Directorate of Education (DoE) read.

"The schools are, hereby, directed to collect usable old text books from the students of all classes to set up a book bank under eco-club in every school," it stated.

The education department has directed schools that old books of the previous academic session should be collected from students on voluntary basis for the book bank. Books will be provided to the less privileged children through School Management Committees (SMCs).

PTI

