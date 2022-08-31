In 15 days, Jharkhand govt may collapse & fuel prices will go up...says Kejriwal | Top Points

To counter AAP, BJP announces overnight protest at Delhi Assembly to demand sacking of Sisodia, Jain

'Sharab' and 'shiksha' scams are Delhi govt's twin towers of corruption, says BJP

Delhi government launches India's first virtual school

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 31: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched India's first virtual school-Delhi Model Virtual School, affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education.

"Today, we are starting India's first virtual school-Delhi Model Virtual School, affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education. We're inviting admission applications for Class 9 from today. Students from all over the country can apply for admission," said Kejriwal.

As per the announcement, the school has been launched for children who cannot go to school physically for any reasons.

Jammu and Kashmir sees increase in school enrolment rate

The facility will also be used for preparing students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET and CUET.

"Students can attend live classes and access recorded class sessions and study material in Delhi Model Virtual School. We will also help the students to prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET," said Kejriwal.

Special teachers have been hired for the purpose.

"Skill-based education will also be provided to the students who want to work part-time," said Kejriwal.

Odisha: Schools to soon have gender equity curriculum

To access the platform, students will be provided an ID and password using which they can login and attend classes. The platform will also provide facilities like digital library, recorded lectures, etc.

Kejriwal revealed that the platform has been developed by Google and School Net India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 13:39 [IST]