YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi government launches India's first virtual school

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched India's first virtual school-Delhi Model Virtual School, affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education.

    "Today, we are starting India's first virtual school-Delhi Model Virtual School, affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education. We're inviting admission applications for Class 9 from today. Students from all over the country can apply for admission," said Kejriwal.

    Delhi government launches Indias first virtual school
    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

    As per the announcement, the school has been launched for children who cannot go to school physically for any reasons.

    Jammu and Kashmir sees increase in school enrolment rateJammu and Kashmir sees increase in school enrolment rate

    The facility will also be used for preparing students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET and CUET.

    "Students can attend live classes and access recorded class sessions and study material in Delhi Model Virtual School. We will also help the students to prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET," said Kejriwal.

    Special teachers have been hired for the purpose.

    "Skill-based education will also be provided to the students who want to work part-time," said Kejriwal.

    Odisha: Schools to soon have gender equity curriculumOdisha: Schools to soon have gender equity curriculum

    To access the platform, students will be provided an ID and password using which they can login and attend classes. The platform will also provide facilities like digital library, recorded lectures, etc.

    Kejriwal revealed that the platform has been developed by Google and School Net India.

    Comments

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal delhi government schools

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 13:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X