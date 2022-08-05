Extension of licences for liquor vends, pubs approved: All you need to know

ED raids at multiple locations in Delhi linked to National Herald case

We strongly condemn this vendetta politics: Congress on ED raids on National Herald assets in Delhi

Delhi gets moderate rain: Forecast

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: Parts of the national capital received moderate rainfall this morning, bringing much-needed respite from the humid temperature.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar and Kailash Hills areas.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain in Delhi and its neighbouring cities in the next few hours, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi police block Congress march to gherao PM house; Rahul Gandhi detained

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Manesar Gurugram) Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur... over two hours," IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 10:50 am.

The minimum temperature settled at one notch above the normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius in the capital. The relative humidity at 8:30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.

On Thursday, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains while the weather office has predicted more rains for the next two days.

Independence Day: Delhi Police ropes in kite flyers to keep skies clear

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.

The weather office said Delhi received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 5, 2022, 12:39 [IST]