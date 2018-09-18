Delhi: FIR against Manoj Tiwari for breaking lock of sealed house

New Delhi, Sep 18: A FIR has been registered under Sections 188 of IPC and 461 & 465 DMC Act against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari for breaking the lock of a house sealed in Delhi .

On 16 September, he broke the sealed lock of a house in an unauthorised colony in Delhi's Gukulpur protesting against municipal officials 'pick & choose' system.

Speaking on FIR registered against him, Tiwari said,''If sealing is done in an illegal way, we will oppose and protest against it. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to visit the colonies and answer the public in Delhi. We will also file an FIR.''

Justifying his act, Tiwari said that he broke it open when the Gukulpur residents told him that the municipal corporation had sealed only one house among the 1,000s.

"I broke the seal against the pick and choose policy by the corporation. The locals claimed all the houses were illegally constructed but a particular house was singled out for action by the corporation," he had said. He further said that he would soon approach the top court regarding the issue of "pick and choose" sealing drive.

The sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes. It is being implemented by the three BJP-led municipal corporations in Delhi.