Delhi election will be fought on basis of performance, not lies: Javadekar

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Assembly elections in Delhi will be fought on the basis of performance, and not "lies and hollow talks", Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday after the EC announced the poll dates.

Talking to reporters, along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Assembly poll in-charge Javadekar attacked AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying his "lies" were exposed and people have seen his "real face".

