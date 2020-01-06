  • search
    Delhi election will be fought on basis of performance, not lies: Javadekar

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 06: The Assembly elections in Delhi will be fought on the basis of performance, and not "lies and hollow talks", Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday after the EC announced the poll dates.

    Talking to reporters, along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Assembly poll in-charge Javadekar attacked AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying his "lies" were exposed and people have seen his "real face".

    Delhi elections on February 8, counting on Feb 11

    Voting in the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 17:04 [IST]
