Delhi election results 2020: BJP accepts voters mandate, promises to serve nation first

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 11: With the much-awaited counting of votes on Delhi Assembly election began on Tuesday morning, exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, but the nation's single-largest party (BJP) maintained that the surveys would fall flat.

Speaking to OneIndia, BJP chief spokesperson, Krishna Saagar Rao said that BJP is a national party with the ideology of 'nation first' and they are a party which respects the letter and spirit of the democratic process of elections.

"While we fight every election with massive enthusiasm and energy to win, we eventually bow down to the mandate of the people, no matter whichever way it goes. Though these are early trends, we do acknowledge that AAP seems to be leading way ahead in the tally currently," Rao said.

Manoj Tiwari revises BJP’s number in Delhi, says celebrations have begun

"We will wait and see, to assess the trends for the next few hours before making a final statement on Delhi election results," he added.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and were held in multiple rounds, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. The exercise is being carried out as per the laid-down procedures of the Election Commission," Singh said.

The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: Kejriwal leading by 775 votes

The Delhi assembly election, which is largely seen as a battle between the BJP and AAP, was held on February 8, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.