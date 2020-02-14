  • search
    Delhi court sends ex OSD to Manish Sisodia to 14 days judicial custody in alleged bribery case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: A special court in Delhi on Friday has sent Gopal Krishna Madhav, former OSD to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, to 14 days judicial custody.

    Earlier, this month the bureaucrat who worked with Sisodia was reportedly arrested on bribery charges on.

    Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was earlier an officer on special duty to Sisodia, and is now a Goods and Services Tax inspector.

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 17:05 [IST]
