Delhi Court sends AAP leader Satyendar Jain to 14-day judicial custody

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 13: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court in an alleged money laundering case..

The development comes after the ED arrested the Delhi minister on May 30.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had searched the homes of Jain and his accomplices and claimed that the agency has recovered Rs 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins.

"During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were seized," ED said in a press statement on Tuesday. "The cash amounting to '2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from unexplained source were found to be secreted in the said premises and were seized under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)."

The agency added it searched Jain's home, his wife's home, and the homes of his accused accomplices who "either directly or indirectly assisted him (Jain) or participated in money laundering processes."

Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:51 [IST]