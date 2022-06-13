YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Court sends AAP leader Satyendar Jain to 14-day judicial custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 13: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court in an alleged money laundering case..

    The development comes after the ED arrested the Delhi minister on May 30.

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had searched the homes of Jain and his accomplices and claimed that the agency has recovered Rs 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins.

    "During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were seized," ED said in a press statement on Tuesday. "The cash amounting to '2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from unexplained source were found to be secreted in the said premises and were seized under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)."

    The agency added it searched Jain's home, his wife's home, and the homes of his accused accomplices who "either directly or indirectly assisted him (Jain) or participated in money laundering processes."

    Comments

    More JUDICIAL CUSTODY News  

    Read more about:

    judicial custody money laundering case satyendra jain

    Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X