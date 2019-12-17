Delhi court sends 10 arrested people in connection with CAA protest to judicial custody till Dec 31

New Delhi, Dec 17: A Delhi court has ordered on Tuesday to sent the arrested 10 people in connection with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest to judicial custody till December 31. These 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

Accordding to the PTI report, the Metropolitan Magistrate Kamran Khan earlier has reportedly sent 6 people out of the 10 arrested people to judicial custody after Delhi police sought their custodial interrogation for 14 days. These accused were identified as- Mohammad Hanif, Danish alias Jafar, Sameer Ahmed, Dilshad, Shareef Ahmed, Mohd Danish.

On Tuesday the court has sent the other four to judicial custody till December 31. They were identified as- Yunus Khan, Jumman, Anal Hassan, Anwar Kala .

On Monday, the Police had arrested 10 people with criminal background for their alleged involvement in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University, adding that none of them were students.

The university had turned into a battleground on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

Protests both violent and peaceful erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and the Citizenship Amendment Act as students and political leaders took to the streets.

On Tuesday, viewing the situation of violence a Delhi court has ordered to sent the arrested 10 people to judicial custody till December 31.