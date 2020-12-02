Delhi court grants ED, CBI time till February 1, to complete probe in Aircel-Maxis

CBI, ED get time until May 4 to complete Aircel-Maxis probe

New Delhi, Dec 02: A special court in Delhi on Wednesday granted Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation time till February 1, to complete the probe in the Aircel-Maxis case involving former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to the alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when Chidambaram was the union finance minister.

P Chidambaram and his son are currently out on bail in the present matter.